Rosella A. Burkholder
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA
Rosella A. Burkholder

January 01, 1936- December 06, 2020

Rosella A. Burkholder, 84, of Carlisle, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Sarah Todd Memorial Home. She was born on January 1, 1936 in Baltimore, MD to the late Philip T. and Marcella L. (Wehage) Rossbach.
Early in her life, Rosella worked in radio. After raising her children, she worked at the Harrisburg Catholic Diocese in the office of education. She was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Harrisburg and St. Patrick Catholic Church in Carlisle. She served as a Eucharistic Minister, bible study member, participant in the Catholic Charismatic Renewal and she served as a lector at the weekly Sunday masses. Rosella was a former member of the Harrisburg, Country Club where she was an avid tennis player.
Rosella is survived by her husband of 63 years, Terry Burkholder, of Carlisle; children, Theresa (Steve) Royster of St. Simons, GA, Rosella Lynn Burkholder and husband Alphonsus Romejko of Harrisburg, Marcella (Edward) Hofler of Carlisle, Julie (Blaine) Deyle of Palmyra, Daniel (Jennifer) Burkholder of Harrisburg and Matthew (Amber) Burkholder of Harrisburg; 12 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Marcella Williams of Maryland and Rita Winstead of Florida. She was preceded in death by siblings, Philip Burkholder, Mary Kerchner, Eleanor Getz, Louis Rossbach and Ronald Rossbach.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 in the St. Patrick Church, 85 Marsh Dr., Carlisle, PA 17015 with Rev. Donald Bender as celebrant. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the service and burial will be in St. Patrick Church Cemetery, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, 152 E. Pomfret St., Carlisle, PA 17013. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family. If you are unable to attend, you may view the mass via live stream at www.saintpatrickchurch.org or visit YouTube at saintpatrickchurch.org.
Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
PA
Dec
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick Church
85 Marsh Dr., Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a wonderful woman who raised a beautiful family ~ our deepest sympathies to you all!
Sandy Mellon
December 15, 2020
Rosie was an amazing, kind, classy woman. She was loved by all. Her dedication to family and the church was admirable. She will forever be in our hearts. All my love, Kaitlyn Burkholder
Kaitlyn Burkholder
Grandparent
December 11, 2020
Thank you for being you. You were always so very kind! Sincere and heartfelt condolences to all of you. I am so so certain that there is mass of many that will always think of you and never forget your spirit! God Bless, from your "shared spirit" granddaughter Kaitlyn's family,,, Lena Rivera, the Rizkallah’ s & Claire Lanser
Lena Rivera
December 10, 2020
Looking back at all the good times over then years, remembering the time we went to Wildwood N.J. You will be missed, by both Family and Friend. Love and Prayers
Ken & Joan Dodson
December 10, 2020
My condolences to the entire family. I met your Mom several times and she was a warm and caring person. May your great memories sustain you through this difficult time.
Scott Transue
Friend
December 9, 2020
