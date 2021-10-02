Rosemarie Weller

April 18, 1944- September 26, 2021

Rosemarie Weller, 77, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Carlisle. She was born April 18, 1944, to the late Melvin and Rosie J. (Wentz) Landis.

Rosemarie was a member of the First United Church of Christ in Carlisle. Earlier in her life she enjoyed her Wednesday night ladies bowling league and the Friday night mixed bowling league in Newville with her husband Sam. Rosemarie was an exceptional cook. She always looked forward to the fall season which included many car rides with Sam to look at the foliage as it changed. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Rosemarie is survived by her husband of 37 years Sam; sons Robert S. Smetana and his wife Dana of Newville and Michael S. Smetana of Loysville. Also survived by her granddaughters Cierra M. and Ava G. Smetana. Rosemarie was preceded in death by her first husband Ronald S. Smetana.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery, 210 Brick Church Rd., Newville, PA 17241.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign the guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.