Ruth Evelyn Durbin

Ruth Evelyn Durbin, 90, of Chambersburg, died Thursday, December 16, 2021.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
112 West King St., SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Dec
22
Service
10:00a.m.
Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
112 West King St., SHIPPENSBURG, PA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear about Ruth´s passing. I worked with Ruthie for a few years at United Optical Center, when it was downtown in Hagerstown. We had some good times together and shared many stories with each other. She was a very sweet, wonderful woman who I´m sure will be deeply missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Take care and may God comfort you at this time of sorrow.
Patti Knode
Work
December 19, 2021
