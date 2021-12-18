I am so sorry to hear about Ruth´s passing. I worked with Ruthie for a few years at United Optical Center, when it was downtown in Hagerstown. We had some good times together and shared many stories with each other. She was a very sweet, wonderful woman who I´m sure will be deeply missed. My thoughts and prayers are with you. Take care and may God comfort you at this time of sorrow.

Patti Knode Work December 19, 2021