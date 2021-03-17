Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth A. Heverling
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA

Ruth A. Heverling

June 24, 1941- March 15, 2021

Ruth A. Heverling, 79, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Shippensburg Health Care Center. She was born on June 24, 1941 in Blain and was a daughter of the late Merl Scott and Mary (Fritz) Scott Moyer. She was the widow of Raymond G. Heverling, Sr. who died June 10, 2009. Ruth was a long-time waitress and had worked many years at the Carlisle Farmers Market Restaurant. Ruth is survived by nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, 1921 Ritner Highway, Carlisle with Pastor Greg Hench officiating. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens
1921 Ritner Highway, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ewing Brothers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.