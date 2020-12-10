Ruth N. Markle

December 13, 1923- December 08, 2020

Ruth N. Markle, 96, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the Church of God Home, Carlisle. She was born December 13, 1923 in Mechanicsburg, PA. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd J. Markle, on November 29, 2014 after 74 years of marriage. She is survived by three daughters, Glenda Krall, Mechanicsburg, Betty (Donald) Wheeler, Moneta, VA, and Judy (William) Reist, Findlay, OH; six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; and one brother, Robert Starry. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Witmer and Joyce Gettys, and one great-granddaughter, Scarlett Reist.

Throughout her adult life she supported Lloyd by standing market at Broad Street Market, Harrisburg, owning and operating the Farmer's Market and Restaurant in Carlisle, and the Cumberland Golf Club, Inc. until 1969. She was known for her extraordinary cooking, hospitality, and service to others.

Ruth was a member of First Church of God, Carlisle, and the Cumberland County Farm Women.

Funeral services will be delayed until spring. Memorial contributions may be made to Church of God Home, c/o Stonebridge Retirement Communities, 440 E. Lincoln Avenue, Myerstown, PA, 17067.