Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Samuel Lenhert
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation and Burial Society of Pennsylvania Harrisburg
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA
Samuel Robert Lenhert
November 19, 1940- January 03, 2022
Samuel Robert Lenhert, 81, of Messiah Village, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at Holy Spirit Hospital. Born November 19, 1940, in Arcanum, OH, he was a son of the late Dr. Paul G. and Mary (Berger) Lenhert.
Samuel worked at Messiah College for over 30 years as a mail courier and in the sports department where he was well liked by the campus community. He was a lifetime member of the Grantham BIC Church in Mechanicsburg, where he enjoyed singing in the choir.
He is survived by his sister, Esther Mae Lenhert; brother-in-law, Samuel Brubaker; sister-in-law, Sara B. Lenhert; 4 nieces; 1 nephew; and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Samuel was preceded in death by his brother, Galen Lenhert; and his sister, Lucy Brubaker.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, 2PM, at Grantham Brethren In Christ Church, 421 Grantham Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name can be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Cremation & Burial Society of PA, Inc.
Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jan. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Grantham Brethren In Christ Church
421 Grantham Road, Mechanicsburg, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation and Burial Society of Pennsylvania Harrisburg
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cremation and Burial Society of Pennsylvania Harrisburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I worked as an activities programmer in Laurel Main where I met Sam. He was always my "buddy" and kept me informed of the happenings within the village. He was a great guy, and will be greatly missed.
Marvin Cameron
January 9, 2022
Sam exemplified faithfulness. He was a model for all of us in his daily commitment to live for Jesus and to do the job he was called to do. We are thankful for his example.
Jay Barnes
Work
January 9, 2022
I enjoyed talking to Sam. We were both Buckeyes. Sam was a Reds fan. My sympathy to the family.
Nevin Engle
Friend
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results