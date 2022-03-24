Samuel L. Whisel

December 24, 1953- March 22, 2022

Samuel L. Whisel, 68 of Boiling Springs, passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at UPMC West Shore.

He was born December 24, 1953 in Everett, PA to the late John Martin and Cleo (Snyder) Whisel.

Samuel was a great provider, a loyal brother, a friend to many, and a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. Sam retired from Best Line Equipment, Mechanicsburg after 20 years of employment in sales. He was a passionate sports fan. Sam was most fond of collegiate softball, but also loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Pittsburgh Pirates, PSU Football, NASCAR, and local dirt track racing. He spent most of his free time outdoors caring for his lawn and wildflowers. Sam was also known for his handcrafted, personalized carved walking sticks.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Leslie Whisel of Boiling Springs; four children he was fiercely proud of, Sam (Spring) Whisel Jr. of Everett, Emily (Josh) Dennis of East Berlin, Ryan (Courtney) Whisel of Etters, and Carrie (Lyubomyr Pinchuk) Whisel of Pittsburgh; five grandchildren with one grandchild and one great-grandchild on the way; and two sisters, Delores (Ron) Baughman of Everett and Shirley Pittenturf of Bedford. In addition to his parents, Sam was preceded in death by three brothers, John "Marty" Jr., Dennis, and Jeff Whisel.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 at St. John Church, 111 Walnut Street, Boiling Springs, PA 17007 with Rev. Kevin C. Stout officiating. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sam to Razom for Ukraine, www.razomforukraine.org or to St. John Church, Afghan Fund, 111 Walnut Street, Boiling Springs, PA 17007.

