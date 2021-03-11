Sara C. Berry

November 03, 1924- March 09, 2021

MECHANICSBURG- Sara "Sally" C. Berry, passed away at the Bridges at Bent Creek on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She was born on November 3, 1924 in Dillsburg, daughter of the late Charles Miller and Rea (Eichelberger) Miller-Slaybaugh.

Sara was the widow of James L. Berry and was preceded by her sister Martha Detter.

She is survived by her son Jim B. Berry and his wife Peggy, and a daughter Linda Stare, two grandsons and two granddaughters and 7 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private for the immediate family.

Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Millersburg, a Minnich Funeral location is handling the arrangements. To sign the guestbook go to www.minnichfuneral.com