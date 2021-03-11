Menu
Sara C. Berry
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd. - Millersburg
118 South Market St
Millersburg, PA

Sara C. Berry

November 03, 1924- March 09, 2021

MECHANICSBURG- Sara "Sally" C. Berry, passed away at the Bridges at Bent Creek on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She was born on November 3, 1924 in Dillsburg, daughter of the late Charles Miller and Rea (Eichelberger) Miller-Slaybaugh.

Sara was the widow of James L. Berry and was preceded by her sister Martha Detter.

She is survived by her son Jim B. Berry and his wife Peggy, and a daughter Linda Stare, two grandsons and two granddaughters and 7 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private for the immediate family.

Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Millersburg, a Minnich Funeral location is handling the arrangements. To sign the guestbook go to www.minnichfuneral.com


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 11, 2021.
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd. - Millersburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
OUR DEEPEST SYMPATHY GOES OUT TO THE BERRY FAMILIES WITH THE PASSING OF SARA BERRY. GOD BLESS THE BERRY FAMILIES AND GOD BLESS SARA BERRY.
DON AND DOT STEINMEIER
Family
March 12, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Hoover Funeral Home
March 11, 2021
Sally was our next door neighbor for many years. My Mom and Sally were wonderful friends and always kept in touch throughout the years. Hopefully, they are now reunited in heaven! I will always remember Sally as a very kind and sweet person.
Our deepest sympathy to Jim and Linda and their families.
Jan Grasha Santanna
Friend
March 10, 2021
