Shane R. Ford
1986 - 2021
BORN
1986
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Big Spring High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA

Shane R. Ford

August 19, 1986- December 12, 2021

Shane R. Ford, 35, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He was born on August 19, 1986, in Carlisle and is the son of Joann G. (Thrush) Ford of Carlisle and the late Russell S. Ford. Shane graduated in 2005 from Big Spring High School in Newville. Shane was currently employed as a Big Rig trailer mechanic with Cowan Trucking in Mechanicsburg. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and was a Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved his mom's home cooked meals, her baked goodies and pulling pranks on his mom. Shane was a very caring and giving son and will be missed dearly. In addition to his mom, Shane is survived by his maternal grandmother Alverta Thrush of Carlisle and several aunts, uncles, cousins, his canine friend Jack and his feline friend Jazzy. A viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021, in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle. Burial will be private. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
