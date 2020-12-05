Sharlie Ruth Pryor (Shreve) Deschaines

May 6, 1936 – November 30, 2020

Sharlie Ruth Pryor (Shreve) Deschaines, age 84 of Tucson, AZ, died Monday, November 30, 2020 at Peppi's House - TMC Hospice, Tucson, AZ. Mrs. Deschaines was born May 6, 1936, in Gettysburg PA. She was the daughter of the late Charles R. and Ruth V. Pryor of Carlisle, PA. She is survived by her husband, Edward L. Deschaines of Tucson AZ, a sister, Helen P. Daniels of Gardners, PA, a brother, Richard L. Pryor of Carlisle, PA, two sons, Richard A. Shreve Jr., of Marietta, PA and Tony J. Shreve of Gettysburg, PA, a daughter, Ramona Markovic of Azle, TX, and eight grandchildren. Mrs. Deschaines was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard A. Shreve, Sr. from Carlisle, PA who passed away in 1982 and a sister, Charlene (Dolly) L. Atha from Aspers, PA who passed away in 2017. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Tucson, AZ.