Shelby J. Shaffer

May 22, 1943- March 14, 2021

Shelby J. Shaffer, 77, of Newville passed away Sunday March 14, 2021 in Holy Spirit Hospital, Camp Hill.

She was born May 22, 1943 in Dry Run, PA the daughter of Wilbur T. Harry and Violet L. Snyder Meily.

She had worked at the Shippensburg Legion, where she was a well loved bartender.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Allan Ray Shaffer, and two sisters.

She is survived by her brother Richard C. Meily, her four children Timothy A. Shaffer (Betsy) Steven E. Shaffer (Susan) Theodore Shaffer and Crystal Fink, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life and private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be cent to CPARC 71 Ashland Ave. Carlisle, PA 17013.