Dear Doreen, I am so sorry to hear about Shelby, I send my deepest condolences to you and your entire family. I met you in the early 1970's when Shelby and I worked together at the US Army War College. She was my "best friend." She got married (I was in her wedding) and our paths did not cross again until recently, about 4 years ago, when I was visiting my Aunt who lived in the same facility. Shelby had mentioned to my Aunt that she worked at the US Army War College and my Aunt asked her if she knew me and Shelby said "yes, we had been best friends." So while visiting my Aunt, she told me about her conversation with Shelby and that she lived next door to her. I went to visit Shelby. We had a great time talking about our old memories. It was so good to see her and talk to her after 40 plus years had gone by, since I had not seen her since her wedding day (and we lived in the same city). I always thought about her through the years. She was the "sweetest" person and I will always think so very highly of her. Sending prayers to you and your family during this sad time.

Joyce Kovach Friend June 20, 2021