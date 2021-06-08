Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shelby Wilkins
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Cumberland Valley High School
FUNERAL HOME
Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service
218 2nd Ave.
Troy, NY

Shelby Lee Wilkins

January 14, 1954 - May 27, 2021

Shelby Lee Wilkins, 67 of Chambersburg died on May 27, 2021 at the Inn at Luther Ridge in Chambersburg. Shelby was born January 14, 1954 at the Carlisle Barracks, was a 1971 graduate of Cumberland Valley High School and retired from Letterkenny Army Depot. She was predeceased by her Father Richard L. Wilkins and is survived by her Mother, Jo Ann L. (Ream) Layne of Mechanicsburg, her daughter, Cara L. (Mackey) Cannon (Tom); 4 granddaughters; Siblings - Doreen A. Bradley (Rodney) Aurora NY; Barbara Genna, Mechanicsburg; Richard L. Wilkins II (Jessica) Livonia NY; Nathaniel Wilkins (Linda) Napa CA; Jeffrey Myers (Mirna) Carlisle; Suzanne Wheeler Aurora NY; Step Mother Winnie Murphy Aurora NY; Aunts, Uncles, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Shelby will be remembered as a fun loving, free spirited woman with love in her heart for everyone. She will be sorely missed. Private family service will be held at a later date.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simple Choices, Inc. Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I am so sorry to learn about Shelby´s passing. Shelby was a beautiful lady and a wonderful volunteer for our American Cancer Society . Please know that you are in my prayers.
Connie Woodruff
Work
June 20, 2021
Dear Doreen, I am so sorry to hear about Shelby, I send my deepest condolences to you and your entire family. I met you in the early 1970's when Shelby and I worked together at the US Army War College. She was my "best friend." She got married (I was in her wedding) and our paths did not cross again until recently, about 4 years ago, when I was visiting my Aunt who lived in the same facility. Shelby had mentioned to my Aunt that she worked at the US Army War College and my Aunt asked her if she knew me and Shelby said "yes, we had been best friends." So while visiting my Aunt, she told me about her conversation with Shelby and that she lived next door to her. I went to visit Shelby. We had a great time talking about our old memories. It was so good to see her and talk to her after 40 plus years had gone by, since I had not seen her since her wedding day (and we lived in the same city). I always thought about her through the years. She was the "sweetest" person and I will always think so very highly of her. Sending prayers to you and your family during this sad time.
Joyce Kovach
Friend
June 20, 2021
Dear Doreen, I remember Shelby and you from riding bus together and school, I am so sorry to read about Shelby´s passing, I have thought about you through the years and didn´t know if you were in the area, My prayers go out to you and your family, Debbie
Debbie Jones (Shettel)
School
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results