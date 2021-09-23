Sherrie J. Caudill

April 09, 1962- September 20, 2021

On September 20, 2021 Sherrie Jay Shettel-Caudill 59 of Carlisle, went home to Our Lord. Sherrie passed away in the Harrisburg Hospital with loving family by her side.

She is survived by her son, Jacob L.T. Caudill of York Haven, PA and her daughter, Jerah J.K. Caudill of Carlisle, PA. Sherrie had five grandchildren. She was the sister to Jay E. Shettel of Berryville, VA and Lisa L Kyle (James) of Spotsylvania, VA. She had her beloved Aunt Nancy (Bill) in Ashville, NC and her dear Uncle Russell (Kathy), Dillsburg, PA.

Services will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 11:00 am in the Mt. Pleasant Church of God, 146 S. York Rd., Dillsburg, PA with a visitation from 9-11 am. Those who wish may view the service on Facebook Live on the Cocklin Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Heritage Christian Academy, 4681 E Trindle Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.

