Sherrie J. Caudill
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
30 North Chestnut St.
Dillsburg, PA

Sherrie J. Caudill

April 09, 1962- September 20, 2021

On September 20, 2021 Sherrie Jay Shettel-Caudill 59 of Carlisle, went home to Our Lord. Sherrie passed away in the Harrisburg Hospital with loving family by her side.

She is survived by her son, Jacob L.T. Caudill of York Haven, PA and her daughter, Jerah J.K. Caudill of Carlisle, PA. Sherrie had five grandchildren. She was the sister to Jay E. Shettel of Berryville, VA and Lisa L Kyle (James) of Spotsylvania, VA. She had her beloved Aunt Nancy (Bill) in Ashville, NC and her dear Uncle Russell (Kathy), Dillsburg, PA.

Services will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 11:00 am in the Mt. Pleasant Church of God, 146 S. York Rd., Dillsburg, PA with a visitation from 9-11 am. Those who wish may view the service on Facebook Live on the Cocklin Funeral Home Facebook page.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Heritage Christian Academy, 4681 E Trindle Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050.

For a complete obituary please visit www.cocklinfuneralhome.com



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mt. Pleasant Church of God
146 S. York Rd, Dillsburg, PA
Oct
2
Service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Pleasant Church of God
146 S. York Rd, Dillsburg, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Cocklin Funeral Home, INC.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
