Sherrie Louise (Creamer) Maple

July 26, 1939 - September 26, 2021

Sherrie Louise (Creamer) Maple, of Coshocton, OH was graced by the light of our Lord peacefully passing on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Sherrie is the daughter of the late Eber and Queen Creamer of Carlisle, PA and is a member of Carlisle Class of 1957.

Sherrie is a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Richard D. Maple. Daughters Kim (Patti) Boggs of Westerville, OH and Kelly (Mike) Ryan of Loudon, TN. Brother Larry (Barbara) Creamer Carlisle, Pa. Several three grandsons, two nephews and a niece.

Memorial contributions can be made to:

Coshocton County Animal Shelter

(in memory of Sherrie Maple)

21755 TR 164

Coshocton, OH 43812