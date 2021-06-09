Menu
Sherye L. Barrick
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

Sherye L. Barrick

July 18, 1944- June 08, 2021

Sherye L. Barrick, age 76, of Carlisle, PA, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at UPMC West Shore.

She was born July 18, 1944 in Carlisle to the late Ralph J. and Violet (Rank) Ellwein.

Sherye is survived by her sons Thomas R. Barrick of Mechanicsburg and Tylor R. Barrick of Carlisle. In addition to her late parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James A. Barrick and daughter Tina L. Barrick.

At the request of Sherye, no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013

To sign guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 9, 2021.
