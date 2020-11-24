Menu
Search
Menu
Cumberlink Sentinel
Cumberlink Sentinel HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shirley A. Rohrer

Shirley A. Rohrer

February 10, 1929- November 22, 2020

Shirley A. Rohrer, 91, of Carlisle, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle.

Born February 10, 1929 in Silver Spring Township, she was the daughter of the late Mervin and Rebecca (Armstrong) Souders and was the widow of Leroy R. Rohrer who died October 3, 2005.

Shirley was a graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. She had been involved with the North Middleton Senior Citizens and the North Middleton Fire Co. Auxiliary.

Shirley was a member of the Carlisle First Church of God.

Surviving are a daughter: Laurel A. Rohrer of Fredericksburg, VA.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Ronan Funeral Home, 255 York Road, Carlisle, with Pastor Greg Hench officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1:00 P.M. until time of service.

On-line condolences at www.ronanfh.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Cumberlink Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ronan Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.