Shirley E. Earnest

April 19, 1931- December 09, 2020

Shirley E Earnest, 89, of Carlisle passed away the evening of December 9, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Albert J. and Elsie M. (Pechart) Derrick and a life-long resident of South Middleton Township. She was preceded in death by her daughter Dianne E. Barrick.

Shirley attended Boiling Springs High School and was a member of the band, playing the drums. After high school she attended and graduated from the Harrisburg School of Nursing. Mrs. Earnest was a licensed nurse for over sixty (60) years. In addition to her career in nursing, Shirley was also a life-long farmer and loved agriculture, her farming family and her animals. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Church, UMC.

Mrs. Earnest will be buried in a private service at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.