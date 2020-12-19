Menu
Shirley Earnest
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Boiling Springs High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

Shirley E. Earnest

April 19, 1931- December 09, 2020

Shirley E Earnest, 89, of Carlisle passed away the evening of December 9, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Albert J. and Elsie M. (Pechart) Derrick and a life-long resident of South Middleton Township. She was preceded in death by her daughter Dianne E. Barrick.

Shirley attended Boiling Springs High School and was a member of the band, playing the drums. After high school she attended and graduated from the Harrisburg School of Nursing. Mrs. Earnest was a licensed nurse for over sixty (60) years. In addition to her career in nursing, Shirley was also a life-long farmer and loved agriculture, her farming family and her animals. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Church, UMC.

Mrs. Earnest will be buried in a private service at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
kate
Friend
December 20, 2020
