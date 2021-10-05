Menu
Shirley J. Marsh
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

Shirley J. Marsh

August 04, 1945- October 02, 2021

Shirley J. Marsh, 76, of Gardners, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in UPMC Carlisle.

A Funeral service will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 501 N. Baltimore Ave., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Richard L. Reese officiating. A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Burial will be held in the Mt. Victory Cemetery, Gardners PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family and to read the full obituary.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue, Mt. Holly Springs, PA
Oct
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue, Mt. Holly Springs, PA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
