Stella R. Richwine

January 31, 1926 - Monday, October 26, 2020

Stella R. Richwine, 94, of Gardners, PA, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Claremont Nursing Home. She was born in Gardners on January 31, 1926 to the late Oliver and Media (Gardner) Griffie and was the widow of Eugene D. Richwine who passed away September 17, 2003.

Stella was a member of Uriah United Methodist Church and she worked for Duffy-Mott Canning Company, Aspers.

She is survived by her children, Dennis Richwine (Diane) of Gardners and Crystal Hayashida (Stephen) of California; grandchildren, Gregory Richwine of Carlisle and Jeni Steigleman of Gardners and 4 great-grandchildren, Madison, Nolan, Ashley and Aryann. Stella was preceded in death by son, Jason Richwine and siblings, Clarence "Buck", William "Skuff", Melvin "Stump", Ralph "Shanie", Lloyd "Jim", Marlin "Gun", Russell "Oz" and Donald Griffie.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Uriah United Methodist Church, 925 Goodyear Rd., Gardners, PA 17324 with Rev. Paul Thompson officiating and burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to her church. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.