Stephen L. "Steve" McBeth

June 19, 1953- December 12, 2021

Stephen L. "Steve" McBeth, 68, of Walnut Bottom, passed away the morning of Sunday, December 12, 2021 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on Friday, June 19, 1953 in Chambersburg, a son of Janet L. (Orris) McBeth and the late Lee Davis McBeth. Steve was a 1972 graduate of the Big Spring High School. After high school, he worked at Beistle Company before helping operate and co-own Lee McBeth & Sons, Inc. until 2012. After retirement, Steve was very active in golfing and bowling at various courses and alleys in central Pennsylvania. He also enjoyed tinkering with his toys and going to car shows. Steve was a member of the Mason-Dixon Corvette Club and the Trinity United Methodist Church. In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son, Corey S. (Jessica) McBeth of Shippensburg; two daughters, Leilani D. (Joshua) Smith of Carlisle and Carly A. (Jerry) Kiner of Gardners; six grandchildren, Layne, Maisey, Fisher, Camden, Colton, and Camille; two siblings, Michael (Leslie) McBeth and Kitty (Keith) Henry; and several nieces, nephews, and brothers-in-law. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda D. (Fulton) McBeth, who passed away on June 5, 2015. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg. Rev. Robert Stump will officiate. Burial will follow in the Jacksonville Cemetery, Walnut Bottom. A visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033 or to the South Newton Township Fire Company, 16 Fire House Road, Walnut Bottom, PA 17266. Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.