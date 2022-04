Steve A. Smith

August 23, 1958- January 10, 2022

Steve A. Smith, 63, of Newville, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. A viewing will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com for a complete obituary.