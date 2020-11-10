Menu
Susan Olivia Blackwell
1934 - 2020
BORN
November 7, 1934
DIED
November 6, 2020

Susan Olivia Blackwell

November 07, 1934- November 06, 2020

Susan Olivia Womack Blackwell, 85, passed away on Friday, November 06, 2020 at her home in Carlisle, PA. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA, on November 7, 1934. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. Cedric L. Blackwell, Jr., to whom she was married for 49 years; her son, Michael S. Blackwell; and her parents, Sidney

K. and Grace E. (DeCoux) Womack

Susan graduated from Louisiana State University with Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Education and taught school for over 20 years. She enjoyed tennis, golf, and skiing and liked to crochet and knit. For more than 15 years, she delivered Meals on Wheels.

Survivors include daughter-in-law, Janet T. Blackwell, Pine, LA; two grandchildren, Sydney M. Blackwell and Catherine L. Blackwell; sister, Sidair W. Boeker, Houston, TX; and brother, Leo K. Womack, Slaughter, LA.

There will be a graveside service at Arlington National Cemetery at a date and time to be determined. Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, Carlisle, PA is in charge of the arrangements. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.



Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020
She was my neighbor and she was such a generous, giving lady. My sympathy to her family and friends.
sally runciman
November 10, 2020