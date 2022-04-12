Sylvia B. Havens

September 26, 1936- April 08, 2022

Sylvia B. Havens, 85, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Thornwald Home. She was born September 26, 1936, in Philipsburg, PA to the late John William and Catherine (Rank) Breneman. Sylvia was the widow of Oakley P. Havens who passed in 2008. Sylvia graduated from State College High School and later Penn State University, with honors. She was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. Sylvia was an elementary school teacher at the Carlisle Area School District from 1958 - 1962 and again from 1971 - 1998 when she retired. She was a volunteer at Project SHARE and the Cumberland County Historical Society and in 2009 was named Volunteer of the Year. Sylvia was a member of First United Church of Christ since 1961. She served on the church and ministry council for many years, played in the chancel bell choir for over 30 years, and was a member and past president of Auxiliary for UCC Homes. Some of Sylvia's hobbies included playing bridge, cross stitching, and reading. She is survived by her loving daughter, Gail Havens of Carlisle; one daughter-in-law, Gilda "Randy" Havens of Carlisle; one sister, Virginia B. (husband Royal P. Sr.) Fisher of Illinois; one nephew, Royal P. Fisher Jr. of Illinois; three grandchildren, Rob (wife Jill) DeSimone of Carlisle, Tara Darhower of Mt. Holly Springs, and Angela (husband Steven) Troup of Mechanicsburg; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, Sylvia was preceded in death by her son Jeffrey L. Havens in 2016.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the First United Church of Christ, 30 North Pitt Street Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sylvia to the First United Church of Christ, 30 North Pitt Street Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.