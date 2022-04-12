Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sylvia B. Havens
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 20 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First United Church of Christ
Send Flowers

Sylvia B. Havens

September 26, 1936- April 08, 2022

Sylvia B. Havens, 85, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Thornwald Home. She was born September 26, 1936, in Philipsburg, PA to the late John William and Catherine (Rank) Breneman. Sylvia was the widow of Oakley P. Havens who passed in 2008. Sylvia graduated from State College High School and later Penn State University, with honors. She was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. Sylvia was an elementary school teacher at the Carlisle Area School District from 1958 - 1962 and again from 1971 - 1998 when she retired. She was a volunteer at Project SHARE and the Cumberland County Historical Society and in 2009 was named Volunteer of the Year. Sylvia was a member of First United Church of Christ since 1961. She served on the church and ministry council for many years, played in the chancel bell choir for over 30 years, and was a member and past president of Auxiliary for UCC Homes. Some of Sylvia's hobbies included playing bridge, cross stitching, and reading. She is survived by her loving daughter, Gail Havens of Carlisle; one daughter-in-law, Gilda "Randy" Havens of Carlisle; one sister, Virginia B. (husband Royal P. Sr.) Fisher of Illinois; one nephew, Royal P. Fisher Jr. of Illinois; three grandchildren, Rob (wife Jill) DeSimone of Carlisle, Tara Darhower of Mt. Holly Springs, and Angela (husband Steven) Troup of Mechanicsburg; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, Sylvia was preceded in death by her son Jeffrey L. Havens in 2016.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the First United Church of Christ, 30 North Pitt Street Carlisle, PA 17013. Burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sylvia to the First United Church of Christ, 30 North Pitt Street Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First United Church of Christ
30 N. Pitt Street, Carlisle, PA
Apr
20
Service
11:00a.m.
First United Church of Christ
30 N. Pitt Street, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.