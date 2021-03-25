Menu
Sylvia Mae Horn
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

Sylvia Mae Horn

October 27, 1939- March 21, 2021

Sylvia Mae Horn, 81, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, entered eternal rest on Sunday, March 21, 2021. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 11:00 AM in the Mt. Holly Springs United Methodist Church, 202 W. Butler St., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065 with Rev. Donna Hildebrand officiating, and burial will be in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to read the full obituary and offer condolences to the family.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
1
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Holly Springs United Methodist Church, Mt Holly Springs
202 W. Butler St., Mt. Holly Springs, PA
