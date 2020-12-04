Teresa C. Halpin

July 28, 1929- November 27, 2020

Teresa C. Halpin, age 91 of Carlisle, PA, passed away peacefully November 27, 2020 at Sarah Todd Memorial Home. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Teresa was the daughter of the late Louis and Catherine (Chiaramonte) Cipullo. She began raising her family on Long Island, later moving to Endwell in upstate New York where she eventually became a bank teller at the Binghamton Savings Bank and was a member of the Lyndale Women's Club. In Teresa's retirement years, she relocated to Carlisle, PA to live near her eldest daughter and family.

Teresa's greatest love was her children and grandchildren, always thinking of them above all else. She enjoyed crocheting blankets for her daughters and baby blankets for her grandchildren. She took classes for many years where she created beautiful ceramic figurines as gifts for her children and grandchildren, each becoming a cherished family heirloom. Throughout her life Teresa was an avid reader, with a good book always at her side.

In her later years Teresa enjoyed playing bingo at the Carlisle nursing home, playing competitively so that she could win prizes for her youngest grandchildren. Her family wishes to thank the staff of Sarah Todd Memorial Home for the loving care given to Teresa.

She is survived by her four adoring daughters: Deborah Halpin-(Dow) Brophy, Mt Holly, PA; Donna (Mark) Kaczmarek, North Potomac, MD; Diane (Joseph) Zaengle, Hillsboro, NC and Catherine (Daniel) Myer, Long Island, NY. She was survived by Arthur Halpin, who passed away soon after on December 1. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Salvatore Cipullo.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, viewing and services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd, Carlisle, PA.

