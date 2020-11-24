Thelma R. Myers

November 15, 1914- November 20, 2020

Thelma R. Myers, 106, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Cumberland Crossing Retirement Community.

She was born November 15, 1914 in McVeytown to the late Robert W. and Mary (Boyer) Morrow and she was the widow of Harold C. Myers who passed away in 1989.

Thelma was a former member of Huntsdale Church of the Brethren and was currently a member of Great Hope Baptist Church. She was a resourceful woman who provided for her family and never deviated from her beliefs. Thelma enjoyed sewing, quilting, needlework, and cooking. She was formerly employed as a seamstress at the Carlisle Garment Company until they closed and she later went to work for Howard Johnson until she retired.

Thelma is survived by one daughter, Mary M. (husband Ray Clair) Stouffer of Carlisle; two sons, Marlin E. (wife Dorothy) Myers of Boiling Springs and Cloyd H. Myers of Carlisle; her son-in-law, Russell D. Humphrey of Ohio; thirteen grandchildren; twenty three great-grandchildren; thirteen great-great grandchildren; and two great-great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by, two sisters, Mary C. and Erma A. Morrow; one brother, Leroy J. Morrow; one daughter, Joyce T. Humphrey; and one daughter-in-law, Cindy Lee Myers.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Westminster Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 12:15 - 1:15 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. As mandated by Governor Wolfe maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Thelma to Great Hope Baptist Church, 110 Fern Avenue Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com. Thelma R. Myers November 15, 1914- November 20, 2020Thelma R. Myers, 106, of Carlisle, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Cumberland Crossing Retirement Community.

She was born November 15, 1914 in McVeytown to the late Robert W. and Mary (Boyer) Morrow and she was the widow of Harold C. Myers who passed away in 1989.

Thelma was a former member of Huntsdale Church of the Brethren and was currently a member of Great Hope Baptist Church. She was a resourceful woman who provided for her family and never deviated from her beliefs. Thelma enjoyed sewing, quilting, needlework, and cooking. She was formerly employed as a seamstress at the Carlisle Garment Company until they closed and she later went to work for Howard Johnson until she retired.

Thelma is survived by one daughter, Mary M. (husband Ray Clair) Stouffer of Carlisle; two sons, Marlin E. (wife Dorothy) Myers of Boiling Springs and Cloyd H. Myers of Carlisle; her son-in-law, Russell D. Humphrey of Ohio; thirteen grandchildren; twenty three great-grandchildren; thirteen great-great grandchildren; and two great-great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by, two sisters, Mary C. and Erma A. Morrow; one brother, Leroy J. Morrow; one daughter, Joyce T. Humphrey; and one daughter-in-law, Cindy Lee Myers.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Westminster Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held from 12:15 - 1:15 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013. As mandated by Governor Wolfe maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Thelma to Great Hope Baptist Church, 110 Fern Avenue Carlisle, PA 17013.

To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.