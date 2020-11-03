Thelma R. Romberger

December 12, 1919- October 30, 2020

Thelma R. Romberger, age 100, of Carlisle, PA died on Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Thornwald Home. She was born in North Middleton Twp. on December 12, 1919 to the late Arthur William and Hilda Agnes Boughman Quiglely and was the widow of the late Chester Elmer Romberger.

Thelma and her late husband Chester had owned and operated the Romberger Grocery Store and the Romberger Mobil Home Park both in Carlisle. She was a member of the North Middleton Church of God. Thelma enjoyed knitting, taking care of her property, playing board games and watching TV shows.

She is survived by her son, Chester Lee Romberger (wife Amy) of Carlisle, daughter, Shirley Ann Miller of Carlisle and her brother, Eugene E. Quigley of Carlisle. She is also survived by her four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Robert and Jacob Quigley and her son in law, J. Elvin Miller.

Funeral services will be private on Friday, November 6, 2020 in the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA with her pastor the Rev. Roddy Runyan officiating. There will be a Pass-Through viewing on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be next to her husband in the Rolling Green Memorial Park in Camp Hill, PA.

As mandated by Gov. Wolf, maximum capacity during gatherings is restricted, and you may be asked to wait at the door when you arrive until the numbers allow for your entrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA 17013.

