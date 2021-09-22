Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas L. Eames
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA
Thomas L. Eames
January 28, 1950- September 21, 2021

Thomas "Tom" Lee Eames, 71, of Carlisle, went peacefully to his eternal home on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. He was born on January 28, 1950, in York, and was a son to the late Alexander and Doris (Stine) Eames.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years Janet Eames, one son Edward (Melanie) Eames, seven daughters, Susan (James) Witschard, Tommi Lee, Michelle Bowman, Linda (Lee) Leinaweaver, Jewely Gillikin, Sally (Patrick) Stapleton, Angela (Wade) Bouder, one brother Robert Eames, one sister Lavonda Burchfield, 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two grandchildren.
Tom worked at Tire and Rubber, Kinney Shoe (Bedford plant) and Carlisle Syntec in which he retired from in 2015. He was an avid fisherman. Tom liked RC cars, trains, race cars and Penn State Football. He was a huge fan of Mariah Carey, Star Wars and Star Trek. Tom was the family weatherman.
A viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, followed by funeral services at 12:00 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle with Rev. Michael Poe officiating. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery, Newville. Visit www.Since1853.com for condolences.
Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Sep
24
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ewing Brothers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.