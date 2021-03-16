Thomas E. Hunt, Sr.

December 20, 1045 – March 09, 2021

Thomas E. Hunt, Sr., 75, of Newville, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Harrisburg Hospital from congestive heart failure. Born in Carlisle, he was the son of the late Edward Hunt and June (Lutz) Frantz. He is survived by a son Thomas Hunt, Jr. and a daughter Crystal Hunt. He was preceded in death by his brother Curt Hunt, half-sister Holly (Frantz) DiGiovanni, and stepfather Robert Frantz. He had been married to Sandy (Bixler) Hepfer.

Tom was a graduate of Boiling Springs High School, class of 1964, and Williamsport Area Community College. After college, he worked at AMP then worked as a draftsman at PPG for 15 years then held subsequent drafting and miscellaneous jobs. He was an avid trout fisherman and loved local history centering around mills, landmarks, springs, and streams. He also loved rock and roll.

Services will be held at the discretion of the family.