Even though Tom was known worldwide through his many masonic connections, he was still my Uncle Tom, my mother's twin brother. We lost both of them in 2021. They were very close but selected different paths in life, each of them completing phenomenal works and leaving indelible footprints which I have no doubt will touch lives for generations. They are now reunited in heaven with their mom and dad and sister Sandy, along with others who have gone before them, achieving their rest. He will be missed here on earth. All my love and condolences to my Aunt Linda in her great loss.

Cathi Ybarra Family January 4, 2022