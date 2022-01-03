Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.
Tom's friendship, counsel, mentoring and his good man nature is and will be missed.
John W. Bizzack
Friend
January 4, 2022
January 4, 2022
I offer my sincere condolences to the Family of Brother and Sir Knight Tom. He was a gentle soul and an excellent Mason. He will be missed by all who ever had the opportunity to be in his presence. Rest in peace thou good and faithful servant. So mote it be.
John K. March
Friend
January 4, 2022
Even though Tom was known worldwide through his many masonic connections, he was still my Uncle Tom, my mother's twin brother. We lost both of them in 2021. They were very close but selected different paths in life, each of them completing phenomenal works and leaving indelible footprints which I have no doubt will touch lives for generations. They are now reunited in heaven with their mom and dad and sister Sandy, along with others who have gone before them, achieving their rest. He will be missed here on earth. All my love and condolences to my Aunt Linda in her great loss.
Cathi Ybarra
Family
January 4, 2022
I have many memories of Masonic events we shared. His on of the most well known Masons worldwide. I am humbled to have known him.
Walt Daniels
January 1, 2022
I was very sad to hear of Tom's passing. He was a great friend to me and all Brethren in Rhode Island. Over 20 plus years we enjoyed many memorable times in Grand Lodges, Concordant and Invitational bodies. I fondly remember Tom, my wife and I on a riverboat cruise in Louisville KY having a drink, watching the sun set and talking about Freemasonry and life in general. His many accolades and accomplishments will live for generations. I know that someday we will reunite and pickup where we left off. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. Well done good and faithful servant enter now into the joy of the Lord
Dennis Pothier Past Grand Master Rhode island
January 1, 2022
Brother Tom Jackson was a wonderful friend, terrific Masonic Brother and great man. I will cherish my many memories of traveling the world where he was known by all to the rivers & streams where we went fly fishing with good friends.
I will always be grateful for our long relationship filled with Tom´s wisdom and trusting, supportive friendship.
RIP Bro Tom
S & F
LC