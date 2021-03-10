Menu
Thomas A. Neff
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation and Burial Society of Pennsylvania Harrisburg
4100 Jonestown Road
Harrisburg, PA

Thomas A. Neff

September 2, 1931 – March 5, 2021

Thomas A. Neff, 89, died March 5, 2021 at Harrisburg Hospital. He was the husband of Beverly J. (Brown) Neff. They observed their 66th anniversary on May 15th.

Born September 2, 1931 in York, he was the son of the late Frank J. Neff and Erma K. (Gross) Neff.

A 1949 graduate of William Penn H.S., he also graduated from Penn State York in the Building Construction course.

A member of the U.S. Marine Corps, he served in the Korean War and was honorably discharged as a sergeant.

He had worked for Daugherty & Smyser surveyors; J. Alfred Hamme Architects & Engineers, and from 1961 to 1996 he had a surveying business in Mt. Holly Springs, Cumberland County. He loved hunting and fishing and all of the outdoors. But most of all he was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and friend.

Mr. Neff was predeceased by three sisters, Janice, Helen, and Nadine, and one brother, William.

In addition to his wife Beverly, he is survived by one son, Thomas O. Neff and wife Kristin, of Newville, PA, two daughters; Gwendolyn S. Debona of Charleston, SC, and Lucinda L. Layendecker and husband David of East Berlin, PA, four granddaughters and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Creation Community Church, 3005 Emig Mill Rd., Dover, PA 17315.

Following cremation, it was Tom's wish to have no memorial, viewing, or service.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Cremation and Burial Society of Pennsylvania Harrisburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bev I got your message today and will give you a call. I cherished my years working for Tom.Especially the lunches and shooting pool at the VFW. Kidding aside, Tom was a great influence on my life. My time with him helped lay the groundwork for my entire career. I owe him alot, and am greatful I got to speak with him a few months ago after many many years. He was a joy to be around.
Bill Allis
March 29, 2021
Our sincere sympathy and condolences to Beverly, Tom, Wendy & Cindy. Much to be grateful for. Even in grief..... Peace!
The Ricker family
March 17, 2021
My fondest memories are of a wonderful person full of love and life! Condolences to the rest of the family.
Cousin Anna E. Andrews (Neff)
March 13, 2021
Deepest condolences for your loss. May he RIP and your fond memories comfort you at this time of sadness.
Brenda (Finkenbinder) Durnin
March 10, 2021
