Thomas A. Neff

September 2, 1931 – March 5, 2021

Thomas A. Neff, 89, died March 5, 2021 at Harrisburg Hospital. He was the husband of Beverly J. (Brown) Neff. They observed their 66th anniversary on May 15th.

Born September 2, 1931 in York, he was the son of the late Frank J. Neff and Erma K. (Gross) Neff.

A 1949 graduate of William Penn H.S., he also graduated from Penn State York in the Building Construction course.

A member of the U.S. Marine Corps, he served in the Korean War and was honorably discharged as a sergeant.

He had worked for Daugherty & Smyser surveyors; J. Alfred Hamme Architects & Engineers, and from 1961 to 1996 he had a surveying business in Mt. Holly Springs, Cumberland County. He loved hunting and fishing and all of the outdoors. But most of all he was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and friend.

Mr. Neff was predeceased by three sisters, Janice, Helen, and Nadine, and one brother, William.

In addition to his wife Beverly, he is survived by one son, Thomas O. Neff and wife Kristin, of Newville, PA, two daughters; Gwendolyn S. Debona of Charleston, SC, and Lucinda L. Layendecker and husband David of East Berlin, PA, four granddaughters and six great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Creation Community Church, 3005 Emig Mill Rd., Dover, PA 17315.

Following cremation, it was Tom's wish to have no memorial, viewing, or service.