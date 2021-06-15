Thomas Christopher Sokol

June 22, 1978- June 06, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas Christopher Sokol announce his sudden passing on June 6, 2021 at the age of 42. Tom was an outdoorsman who loved to hike and camp, enjoyed spending time with friends, and getting into philosophical debates. He was funny, adventurous, and high spirited. He was loved and will be missed by his family and friends. Tom is survived by his child Kai (Kimura), his wife Tacha, his mother Debbie, and his sister Jennifer. He is also survived by his stepfather, Aunt Kathy, Uncle Skip, close friend Natalee, parents-in-law, and several cousins and friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. To sign guest book please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.