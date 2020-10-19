Menu
Timothy H. Dennis

Timothy H Dennis

March 26, 1949- October 16, 2020

Timothy H. Dennis

Timothy (Tim) H. Dennis, 71, of Mechanicsburg, PA left our world on October 16, 2020, surrounded by

his family. He is survived by his wife of 29 years Lori (Rice) Dennis, son Sage, daughter Symphony,

sister Deborah (Debbie) and brother-in-law Jan Mauch, niece Cheryl, great-niece Juliet, nephews Sean and

Lance, and in-laws Robert (Bob) and Mary Lee Rice and family. He is preceded in death by his mother

Emiline (Eppie) Newton Dennis formerly of Struthers/Youngstown, Ohio where he was raised prior to

moving to Cocoa Florida. In his youth, he was an avid surfer prior to serving in Vietnam as a Crew Chief

(Milky Way). Eventually, he relocated to Pennsylvania where he pursued his passion for flying and then

worked as a materials handler at the Mechanicsburg Naval Support Activity and New Cumberland

(Susquehanna) Defense Logistic until his retirement. Tim enjoyed his little piece of paradise at his home

on the creek that he has cherished with family and friends for the past 35 years. He proudly coached his

son's soccer team for ten years. He was an incredible husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend

who will be greatly missed. Tim is leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished by his loved ones, in

memory, as the man that could never be replaced.

Arrangements by the David Myers Funeral Home, Newport.


Published by Cumberlink Sentinel on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Celebration of Life
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
David M. Myers Funeral Home
125 WALNUT STREET 64 North Second Street, Newport, PA 17074
Funeral services provided by:
David M. Myers Funeral Home
TIM, As my heart is breaking I just keeping saying Thanks for Sharing your Creek with me and giving me our two wonderful Children. You would be so proud of them. I know you are smiling! Loving you Forever!
Lori Dennis
Spouse
October 20, 2020
Lori,
I’m so sorry to hear of Tim’s passing. You, Sage and Sym are in my thoughts. May your memories of times together be a comfort and bring a laugh or smile when you need it. Love to you all.
Kathy (Regan) Putt
Friend
October 19, 2020
My loving cousin will be deeply missed. So many memories of laughter and family unity.
Bonnie Blackwell Centofanti
Family
October 19, 2020
Lori and family,

My deepest sympathies. I am so sorry for your loss.

Sincerely,
PJ
Paula Wallower-Martz
Friend
October 19, 2020
Lori, Sage, Symphony. Sorry to hear about your loss. I have many fond memories of all the soccer games and also hanging out by the creek with your family. A thank you to Tim for serving our coumtry. Also thanks for being the soccer taxi that would allow Caroline & I to see both Colin and Ian's games. Rest in peace.
Jack Schwenk
Friend
October 19, 2020
Maure Virbitsky
October 18, 2020
Lori, you and your family have my deepest sympathy. Tim was a quiet but funny man. I worked with him at Navy base. Never forget the bandana around his neck. It was his "thing". I couldn't believe when he told me he married you. I thought it was a joke. I worked with you at New Cumberland Base. It was uncanny. So glad that you guys had such happy years together. An old co-worker.
Cheryl Fishel Hege
Cheryl Fishel Hege
Friend
October 18, 2020