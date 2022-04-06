Menu
Toni L. Rice
1966 - 2022
BORN
1966
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Carlisle High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 9 2022
10:30a.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
Toni L. Rice

February 18, 1966- April 02, 2022

Toni L. Rice, 56, of Carlisle, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at UPMC Carlisle. She was born on February 18, 1966, in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late George W. Rice, Sr. and Mary V. (Gaines) Rice.

Toni graduated from Carlisle High School with the Class of 1984 and attended the Shippensburg University for more than three years.

She is survived by three sisters, Sharon D. Rice of Carlisle, Dolly Rice (husband, Craig) Kern of Carlisle and Vickie N. (husband, Randall) Brevik of Carlisle, one brother, Garyson D. (Sandra Smith) Rice of Winston-Salem, NC and several nieces and nephews. Toni was preceded in death by one brother, George W. Rice, Jr.

A viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, followed by funeral services at 11:30 a.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St., Carlisle, with Rev. Rachel Schwab as the officiant. Burial will be private. Visit www.Since1853.com to send condolences.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Apr. 6, 2022.
