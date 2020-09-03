Troy A Nenninger of Marysville, Pa died on August 24 at his home. Troy was the loving son of the late Shelby J Nenninger and proceeded in death by his brother Randy Nenninger. He is survived by his father Ned E Nenninger, brothers Lester, Gordon, Michael, & Robert. As well as his sister Glenda. He also is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. As per his request their will be no service. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, 4100 Jonestown Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109, Attn: Troy Nenninger.