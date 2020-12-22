Menu
Tyler Anthony Evans
1997 - 2020
BORN
1997
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Cumberland Valley High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA
Tyler Anthony Evans
May 06, 1997- December 15, 2020

Tyler Anthony Evans, 23, of Philadelphia and formerly of Frankford, DE and Carlisle, PA, passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Temple University Hospital.
He was born May 6, 1997 in Lewes, DE.
Tyler was very artistic, he enjoyed writing, drawing, and most of all creating music. He loved people, socializing with them, standing up for them, making them laugh, and helping those who needed it. Tyler liked skateboarding and enjoyed all the skateparks Philadelphia had to offer. He grew up near the beach and loved spending time in the ocean. Tyler loved snowboarding and being in the snow. He graduated from Cumberland Valley High School with the class of 2015.
Tyler is survived by his loving parents, Anthony Evans (companion Lisa Bryant) of Frankford, DE and Erin Bear (companion Scott Sowers) of Carlisle, PA; maternal grandparents, John and Kay Bear of Mt. Holly Springs, PA; paternal grandfather, Chuck Evans of Bishopville, MD; one sister, Kayleigh Evans of Harrisburg; five step-siblings, Alyssa, Ryan, Ashleigh, Justin, and Daniel; aunts and uncles, Stacy (husband William) Foy of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, Mandy (husband Zach) Frere of Carlisle, PA, Harry Baer of Columbus, OH, and numerous others; and several cousins.
A service celebrating Tyler's life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 West Trindle Road Carlisle, PA 17013.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Tyler to a local half way house, rehabilitation center or food bank.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.
Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2020.
