Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Vada Bistline Hockenberry
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

Vada Bistline Hockenberry

November 05, 1923- December 19, 2021

Vada Bistline Hockenberry, 98, of Carlisle, PA, went to be with her lord on December 19, 2021, at Sarah Todd Memorial Home. She was born on November 5, 1923, in Carlisle, to the late James E. and Grace E. (Paxton) Bistline. She was the widow of Myrl Hockenberry who passed away on May 8, 2015.

Vada was a long-time member of the Good Shepherd Community United Methodist Church, the Golden Age Club of Mt. Holly Springs, and Carlisle NARFE #373. She was employed at the SPCC, Mechanicsburg, for 35 years. She volunteered at the former Carlisle Hospital and Meals on Wheels. Vada and her close friend, Marie Keefer, were leaders/hostesses for the NARFE Travel Club for 25 enjoyable years.

In addition to her loving husband, she was preceded in death by her son, David Hockenberry, who passed away on January 8, 2015; and sisters, Evelyn Eckenrode, Kathryn Martin, Edna Martin, and Ruth Cohick.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 27, at 11:00 AM in the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 2135 Ritner Hwy, Carlisle, PA 17015 with Rev. William Pipp officiating. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services. Burial will be held in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Carlisle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Community United Methodist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Viewing
10:00a.m.
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church
2135 Ritner Hwy, Carlisle, PA
Dec
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Good Shepherd United Methodist Church
2135 Ritner Hwy, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.