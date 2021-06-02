Vera D. Brown

August 13, 1941- May 31, 2021

Vera D. Brown, 79, of Carlisle, died on Monday, May 31, 2021 at home. She was born on August 13, 1941 in Greencastle, Indiana and was a daughter of the late Gerald Pickett and Wayburn (Montgomery) Fitzsimmons and was the widow of Ralph W. Brown who died June 26, 2014. Vera was a 1959 graduate of Fillmore High School in Fillmore, IN. She worked for South Putnam High School and retired from Highmark Blue Shield. She is survived by one son Michael (Diane) Brown of Olathe, KS, one daughter Michelle (Bernard) Risbon of Carlisle, one brother Dennis (Marilyn) Pickett of Brazil, IN, one sister Sandra Skelton of Rockville, IN, two grandchildren, Kevin Risbon of Carlisle and Kaitlyn (Jake Paris) Risbon of Carlisle and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Visit www.EwingBrothers.com to send condolences.