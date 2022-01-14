Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Verlin Lee Tubbs
FUNERAL HOME
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA

Verlin Lee Tubbs

November 25, 1945- January 09, 2022

Verlin Lee Tubbs, 76, of Lebanon, PA, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was born on November 25, 1945 to the late Oscar L. Tubbs and Narvilla M. Tubbs nee Gobel in Beardstown, IL. He spent his working career as a Maintenance Manager for Vista Bakery in Burlington, IA. Verlin was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. He was an avid outdoor enthusiast and during his free time you could catch him outdoors enjoying hunting, fishing or just exploring the land. He was an expert in Native American history, particularly in the mid-American region. He is survived by his sons: Andrew Tubbs and spouse Pamela of Carlisle, PA; Edward Tubbs and spouse Crystal of Boiling Springs, PA; grandchildren: Brynleigh, Alexandria, and Anthony. He was preceded in death by his sister: Connie M. Goldsborough of Meredosia, IL. A military graveside service will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. Wednesday January 19, 2022 at 10:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
19
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry to hear about Verlin. Our condolences to the family
Tim And Jan Surratt
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results