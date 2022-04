I worked with Vicki at the Pa State Police, Troop H, Harrisburg. She did an excellent job of managing the financial accounts for the Troop. She took pride in her work and talked about how much she loved her children, David and Diane. She had a makeshift snack table beside her desk that rivaled any corner store and she generously made sure it was stocked at all times. She told us she was strong from growing up on the farm and she proved that up to the very end.

Ellie March 12, 2021