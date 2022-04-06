Victor John St. Vincent

May 26, 1949- March 31, 2022

Victor John St.Vincent (born Victor Lagnena), 72, of Newville, PA, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in his home.

He was born on May 26, 1949, in New York City to the late Helen Janet Vince and Vincent John Lagnena.

Vic was a graduate of Emmaus High School and was the first in his family to attend college, receiving his bachelor's degree in Government from Ohio University. He had a lifelong love of learning, taking courses throughout his life at local universities on various subjects and reading countless books on early U.S. history. He had an active-if unusual at times-sense of humor, and always sought to bring joy to those around him.

After college, Vic worked in sales, eventually starting his own small business that supported area schools and sports leagues via fundraising. He later became a financial advisor. After retirement, he settled into a comfortable life tending to his lawn and flowers, reading, advocating for American democracy, and spending time with his friends and family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Michele Lee (Rome) St.Vincent, of Newville; his daughter, Sarah Helen St.Vincent, of London, UK; his son, Stephen Victor St.Vincent (wife Grace), of Philadelphia, PA; and his close friend for over five decades, Clem Gilpin, of Richmond, VA.

The family will be holding a celebration of his life at his home in Newville on Saturday, April 16th from 1-4pm. Those needing more details please email Stephen at [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Vic's name to either the Brennan Center (https://www.brennancenter.org/) or Speranza Animal Rescue (https://www.speranzarescue.org/).