Virginia D. Goodyear

September 09, 1930- March 18, 2022

Virginia Goodyear, 93, of Mt. Holly Springs, or Ginny as she was called by friends and family, passed away on March 18, 2022, at her home, with family by her side. She was born in Hollidaysburg, PA in 1928 to the late Orr Clarence and Sarah Virginia Dougherty. Ginny was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, William H. Goodyear.

Ginny is survived by her four daughters: Sandra Tanger (Todd) of Mt. Holly Springs, Barbara Goodyear and Anne Ganoe (Bob) of Boiling Springs, and Elizabeth Masland of Mechanicsburg. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Keri Tanger, William Ganoe, Timothy Ganoe, Darby Masland, and Danielle Parris(Taylor) as well as one great-granddaughter, Emi Parris, and step-grandson, Jason Kessler.

Ginny attended Carlisle High School but spent her senior year at the National Cathedral School in Washington, D.C., from which she graduated in 1946. She spent her freshman year of college at Shippensburg University, having been farmed out from Penn State University because of WWII. The summer after graduating from NCS, Ginny met Bill in Pine Grove Furnace State Park, and as she said, "the rest is history." They were married in 1947 and had 47 wonderful years together.

Ginny worked in her younger years as the manager of a chain of gift shops and later she worked for more than 20 years as the employer liaison for the PA State Employment Service in the greater Carlisle area, helping many in the community to find jobs. After retiring in 1988, Ginny greatly enjoyed volunteering at the Bosler Bookery and participating in activities in The Second Presbyterian Church. Ginny had a strong faith, for which she credits her parents, her close friend Joan Bobb, and a former pastor and friend Matt Winters, whose philosophy, "take what you can accept and build on it," she said "held us up for years."

She also credits her children and grandchildren with being her "survival tools." But really, she was theirs. She created a home full of warmth, love, and stability, and was always there to lend a hand whenever needed. She welcomed her children's friends and opened her home to them, as well as to several young cousins. Many of them, friends and cousins alike, became her "adopted" children. There was always room at the table for one more. When the grandchildren came along, Grandma was their number one babysitter and fan club, a constant cheering section for band, theater, sports, and academics, and she continued to be supportive of them as they went off to college, got married, and started their careers.

A Celebration of Life Service in her honor will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd. Carlisle, PA. A visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior to the services at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow the services at Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery in Mt. Holly Springs, PA. A reception for family and friends will follow the services. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate that donations be made to either Homeland Hospice, 2300 Vartan Way, Suite 270, Harrisburg, PA 17110 or to Second Presbyterian Church, 528 Garland Dr. Carlisle, PA 17013.

Arrangements Entrusted to Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory 2020 W. Trindle Rd Carlisle,PA 17013

The Guestbook for the family can be signed at HoffmanFH.com