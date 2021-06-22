Virginia Sykes Norris

September 20, 1936- June 17, 2021

Virginia Sykes Norris, 84, of Carlisle, PA, passed away June 17, 2021, at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Carlisle, PA. She was born September 20, 1936, in Clearfield, PA to the late Lewis and Evelyn (Leitzinger) Sykes.

She was a graduate of St. Francis High School in Clearfield, PA and attended Lycoming College. She worked at Dickinson College at the Information Desk, the Capital Area Intermediate Unit as an aide, and she taught classes at NeedleCrafters. She was a member of St. Patrick Church in Carlisle. Ginny enjoyed 50+ years of card playing and friendship with her treasured bridge club. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Surviving are her children, Bruce Norris (Cindy) of East Fallowfield, PA, William Norris (Karen) of Lower Merion, PA, Elizabeth Norris (companion Gary) of Mechanicsburg, PA, Mary Comitale (Jim) of Carlisle, PA, Ann Hartshorn (Leigh) of Northfield, NJ, and Margaret Finkbeiner (Paul) of Carlisle. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sarah, Michael, Stephen, Caroline, Peter, Marnie, Alissa, Leigh, Patrick, Ellen, Kevin, John, James, and Benjamin; and great-grandchildren, John and Gretchen. Virginia was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, John Warren Norris; son, David Norris; granddaughter, Grace Comitale; and eleven siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 25, 2021, in the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Dr., Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Donald Bender as celebrant. There will be a viewing at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick School, 87 Marsh Dr., Carlisle, PA 17013 and the Greater Pennsylvania Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Harrisburg, PA 17110. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.