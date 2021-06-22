Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Virginia Skyes Norris
FUNERAL HOME
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
501 North Baltimore Avenue
Mount Holly Springs, PA

Virginia Sykes Norris

September 20, 1936- June 17, 2021

Virginia Sykes Norris, 84, of Carlisle, PA, passed away June 17, 2021, at Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Carlisle, PA. She was born September 20, 1936, in Clearfield, PA to the late Lewis and Evelyn (Leitzinger) Sykes.

She was a graduate of St. Francis High School in Clearfield, PA and attended Lycoming College. She worked at Dickinson College at the Information Desk, the Capital Area Intermediate Unit as an aide, and she taught classes at NeedleCrafters. She was a member of St. Patrick Church in Carlisle. Ginny enjoyed 50+ years of card playing and friendship with her treasured bridge club. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Surviving are her children, Bruce Norris (Cindy) of East Fallowfield, PA, William Norris (Karen) of Lower Merion, PA, Elizabeth Norris (companion Gary) of Mechanicsburg, PA, Mary Comitale (Jim) of Carlisle, PA, Ann Hartshorn (Leigh) of Northfield, NJ, and Margaret Finkbeiner (Paul) of Carlisle. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Sarah, Michael, Stephen, Caroline, Peter, Marnie, Alissa, Leigh, Patrick, Ellen, Kevin, John, James, and Benjamin; and great-grandchildren, John and Gretchen. Virginia was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, John Warren Norris; son, David Norris; granddaughter, Grace Comitale; and eleven siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 25, 2021, in the St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Dr., Carlisle, PA 17013 with Rev. Donald Bender as celebrant. There will be a viewing at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Oak Hill Cemetery, Curwensville, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick School, 87 Marsh Dr., Carlisle, PA 17013 and the Greater Pennsylvania Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Dr., Harrisburg, PA 17110. Arrangements are being handled by Hollinger Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Please visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Patrick Church
87 Marsh Dr., Carlisle, PA
Jun
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick Church
87 Marsh Dr., Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I recently saw news of Ginny's passing in the Dickinson magazine. It has been many, many years (I graduated in 1986....) but I remember her cheerfulness and friendliness and passed by her at the info desk nearly every day--even multiple times per day in many cases. She always had a smile and new many students by name, including my own! I was sorry to hear the news but it reminded me of how just passing by her desk was a positive memory from my college days.
TODD STREETT
Other
December 2, 2021
I sat with your Mother at the Bridges when hurt arm. Sorry to hear of her passing lovely lady I enjoyed her much,we had lots of fun. Rossa´s Team thank you for having us with Mom that time to help her wonderful person.
Carol Salisbury
Work
June 27, 2021
I offer your family my sympathy at this sad time. I knew Ginny from our association at St. Patrick Church. I believe my deceased husband inherited her parish responsibility of sending birthday greetings to senior members. We also ran into your mother and dad (not literally) when we went bike riding on the boardwalk in Ocean City. I thought highly of your parents and hope to see them again when I am called to my next life.
Marie Pinto
Other
June 24, 2021
I worked with Ginny at CAIU Carlisle center, she was a very nice lady working with some very difficult kids.
Stephen Hughes
June 24, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Norris family during this difficult time. May your Mother rest in pease.
Lee and Eileen Bohs
Eileen Bohs
Friend
June 23, 2021
Ginny was always helpful and kind in her work at Dickinson’s info desk. My condolences to her family.
Wendy Moffat
Coworker
June 22, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T. D.
June 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results