Virginia R. Rhoads
Virginia R. Rhoads

January 13, 1921- April 13, 2022

Virginia R. Rhoads, age 101, of Newville, PA, wife of the late Floyd S. Rhoads, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Newville surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00PM until service time. Interment will take place at Centerville memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Centerville Lutheran Church 1874 Walnut Bottom Rd., Newville, PA 17241.

To read the full obituary and to sign guestbook please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Apr. 16, 2022.
