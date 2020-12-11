Vonny L. Bailey

April 04, 1940- December 09, 2020

Vonny L. Bailey, 80, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at her home. She was born on April 4, 1940 in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Maynard and Thelma (Keck) Shughart.

Vonny graduated from Boiling Springs High School with the class of 1958. She was a loving homemaker and longtime member of Good Shepherd Community United Methodist Church, Carlisle and most recently a member of the First United Church of Christ, Carlisle. Vonny's most precious times were spent with her loving family.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years Jack D. Bailey, one son J. Dallas (Georgann) Bailey of Boiling Springs, one daughter Wanda Stryker of Boiling Springs, one sister Beverly S. (John) Lehman of Carlisle, granddaughter Miranda (Shane) Stryker-Eslinger of Mt. Holly Springs, grandson Ryan M. (Jacqueline) Bailey of Mechanicsburg, great-grandchildren, Stella Eslinger, Stryker Eslinger and Jackson D. Bailey and many nieces and nephews.

A pass-through viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 followed by private funeral services at 12:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St, Carlisle with Rev. Chris Schwab officiating. Burial will be at 1:45 p.m. in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Ritner Highway, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Church of Christ, 30 N. Pitt St, Carlisle, PA 17013. www.Since 1853.com.