Vonny L. Bailey
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA

Vonny L. Bailey

April 04, 1940- December 09, 2020

Vonny L. Bailey, 80, of Carlisle, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at her home. She was born on April 4, 1940 in Carlisle and was a daughter of the late Maynard and Thelma (Keck) Shughart.

Vonny graduated from Boiling Springs High School with the class of 1958. She was a loving homemaker and longtime member of Good Shepherd Community United Methodist Church, Carlisle and most recently a member of the First United Church of Christ, Carlisle. Vonny's most precious times were spent with her loving family.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years Jack D. Bailey, one son J. Dallas (Georgann) Bailey of Boiling Springs, one daughter Wanda Stryker of Boiling Springs, one sister Beverly S. (John) Lehman of Carlisle, granddaughter Miranda (Shane) Stryker-Eslinger of Mt. Holly Springs, grandson Ryan M. (Jacqueline) Bailey of Mechanicsburg, great-grandchildren, Stella Eslinger, Stryker Eslinger and Jackson D. Bailey and many nieces and nephews.

A pass-through viewing will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 followed by private funeral services at 12:30 p.m. in the Ewing Brothers Funeral Home, 630 S. Hanover St, Carlisle with Rev. Chris Schwab officiating. Burial will be at 1:45 p.m. in Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens, Ritner Highway, Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to First United Church of Christ, 30 N. Pitt St, Carlisle, PA 17013.


Published by Carlisle Sentinel from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Dec
18
Funeral service
12:30p.m.
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street, Carlisle, PA
Dec
18
Burial
1:45p.m.
Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens
Ritner Highway, Carlisle, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
Our sincere condolences to the Bailey Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Larry and Lynn Hoak
December 15, 2020
Cheryl Christina
December 14, 2020
Sending our deepest sympathy to Jack and Family. The Bailey family were great neighbors to the Albert family while I was growing up and beyond to my parents. Vonny will be missed.
Bonnie Rutz
December 13, 2020
My heart is with all of you at this time. Last Christmas my dad and I joined your family on Christmas Day for a special meal. I was in the company of Vonny and will remember that joyful day. May you feel God´s peace and love at this difficult time.
Michele M Hamilton
December 12, 2020
Our deepest and heart felt sympathy to you all.
Ron & Velma Caldwell
December 11, 2020
Dear Dallas - Georgeann - Just want to say how sorry I am to hear about Vonny. She was always kind and sweet to me. It was a pleasure to know her and I will pray for her often. Love you!!!
Your Favorite Cousin - Cheryl
December 11, 2020
