So sorry to hear. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Denny Hamilton
Friend
December 22, 2021
Wade was a colorful, fun-loving man, we have many warm memories of conversations shared between us. You and your family are in our hearts and our thoughts. Please reach out if any of you feel the need. Sending you, our love and empathy. God bless you and your family.
Randy & Lillie Cramer
Friend
December 21, 2021
So sorry to hear of Wade passing, prayers for Barb and family
Ronald Houser
Friend
December 21, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Wade's passing. You will be in our thoughts and prayers.
Robert and Linda Markley
Family
December 21, 2021
Barb and Family, I was so sorry to hear about Wade's passing. You will be in my thoughts and prayers during this time.