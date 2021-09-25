LTC (Ret) Wallace A. Terrill, Jr.

August 15, 1954- September 10, 2021

LTC (Ret), Wallace A. Terrill, Jr. USA, 67, of Carlisle, died on Friday, September 10, 2021, at his home. He was born on August 15, 1954, in Pasadena, CA and was a son of the late Wallace A. Terrill, Sr. and Gloria (Star) Acheson. He is survived by two brothers, John C. Terrill of Covina, CA and Paul H. Terrill of Wofford Heights, CA and one niece Chelsea Terrill of Monrovia, CA. LTC Terrill served many years with the US Army and Army Reserve and was a veteran of Operation Desert Storm. He retired in 2014. Wallace earned his PhD in International Relations from Claremont College in CA and was a professor with many years of service at the United States Army War College in Carlisle. He was honored with the title Professor Emeritus at the USAWC. Burial with military honors will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.