Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Carlisle Sentinel
Carlisle Sentinel Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Wallace A. Terrill Jr.
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
630 South Hanover Street
Carlisle, PA

LTC (Ret) Wallace A. Terrill, Jr.

August 15, 1954- September 10, 2021

LTC (Ret), Wallace A. Terrill, Jr. USA, 67, of Carlisle, died on Friday, September 10, 2021, at his home. He was born on August 15, 1954, in Pasadena, CA and was a son of the late Wallace A. Terrill, Sr. and Gloria (Star) Acheson. He is survived by two brothers, John C. Terrill of Covina, CA and Paul H. Terrill of Wofford Heights, CA and one niece Chelsea Terrill of Monrovia, CA. LTC Terrill served many years with the US Army and Army Reserve and was a veteran of Operation Desert Storm. He retired in 2014. Wallace earned his PhD in International Relations from Claremont College in CA and was a professor with many years of service at the United States Army War College in Carlisle. He was honored with the title Professor Emeritus at the USAWC. Burial with military honors will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. www.EwingBrothers.com.



Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Sep. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Burial
9:30a.m.
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Ewing Brothers Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ewing Brothers Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.