Wayne E. Swarner

March 19, 1938- September 28, 2021

Wayne E. Swarner, 83, of Carlisle, PA passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at UPMC West Shore.

A funeral service will begin at 4:00PM on Monday, October 4, 2021, at the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 3:00PM until service time.

To sign the gust book and to read the full obituary, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com.