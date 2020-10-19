Wilbur E. Foltz

July 09, 1933- October 16, 2020

Wilbur Ervin Foltz, 87, of Shippensburg, entered into God's eternal care on the morning of Friday, October 16, 2020, at the WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital.

He was born on July 9, 1933, in Oakville, PA, son of the late Ervin and Mary (Rhinehart) Foltz and attended Newville High School. Wilbur served in the U.S. Army in White Sands, NM, inducted on May 6, 1953 and honorably discharged on May 5, 1955. In April 1956, he married Dorcas J. Gable.

Wilbur worked as an ammunition inspector at the Letterkenny Army Depot retiring in December of 1988 after thirty-six years of service. He was a life-long member of the Oakville U.M.C., board member for the Shippensburg Community Fair, member of the Cumberland Valley Lodge #315 and member of the Valley of Harrisburg Scottish Rite, 32nd degree. Wilbur volunteered with the Adams Electric Cooperative, Kentucky Red Bird Mission and AARP. He was a Sunday school teacher, Treasurer, Trustee and grounds keeper for Oakville church and multiple small cemeteries'. Wilbur loved Ford cars, collecting toys, automotive painter and playing Santa Claus for family and friends.

In addition to his wife of sixty-four years, Dorcas, he is survived by five children, Lynn Bradley Foltz of Dover, Wanda J. (Foltz) Boone and husband Michael of Mt. Pleasant Mills, Karen D. Foltz of York, Eileen M. (Foltz) Little and husband Barry of Red Lion, and Wesley R. Foltz and wife Jenna Sheaffer of Blairs Mills; six grandchildren, Amanda (Foltz) Althoff, Benjamin Foltz, Heather (Boone) Seidenstricker, Derek Little, Rachel (Little) Bohnert, and Erica Little; three great grandchildren, Zachary Althoff, Julia Althoff, and Baylee Seidenstricker; one brother, John Foltz and wife Virginia of Carlisle; a brother-in-law, Berkley Chamberlin of Shippensburg; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Wilbur was preceded in death by two brothers, Mark Foltz and wife Joanne, and Walter Foltz and his wife Janet; and three sisters, Gladys Hefelfinger and her husband William, Betty Russell, and Grace Chamberlin.

His memorial service will be held at a future date and time at the Oakville United Methodist Church. The Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., Shippensburg, has been entrusted with his funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oakville U.M.C. at 519 Oakville Road, Shippensburg, PA 17257.

Wilbur's family wishes to thank family, friends, caregivers and Chambersburg hospital staff who helped to keep Wilbur happy and content through recent years of declining health.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.fogelsanger-brickerfuneralhome.com.