Carlisle Sentinel
William Francis Burns
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
2020 W Trindle Rd
Carlisle, PA

William (Bill) Francis Burns

June 23, 1932- June 05, 2021

On the evening of the 5th of June 2021, Major General William (Bill) Francis Burns of Carlisle, Pennsylvania passed away at the age of 88. He was born in Scranton, PA in 1932, the eldest son of William and Eleanor Burns. Major General Burns graduated from La Salle College, Philadelphia in 1954 and served with distinction in the U.S. Army for 35 years. He was a Field Artillery officer, a Brigade Commander, the deputy commandant of the U.S. Army War College, a professor, and a nuclear arms reduction negotiator as the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Representative to the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) negotiations. He earned a Master's degree from Princeton after completing a yearlong combat tour during the Vietnam War and received an Honorary Doctorate from La Salle University. After his retirement from the military, he served as the Director of the U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency under President Reagan, and then as Ambassador for the implementation of the Nunn-Lugar Program under President George H.W. Bush, helping to ensure the security and safe destruction of nuclear weapons in the Former Soviet Union. Later, he served as a judge on Pennsylvania's Court of Judicial Discipline. He continued to teach and lecture at the U.S. Army War College and remained actively involved until his death in the promotion of arms control - a true soldier, statesman and public servant.

He was a devoutly religious person eager to help anyone who required it. He had a wonderful dry sense of humor and enjoyed making all around him laugh. He was full of stories, some of which even had a grain of truth. He was the patriarch and always "there" for his extended family. Moreover, while he will be remembered for many things and by the many people whose lives he touched, his greatest accomplishment was a beautiful and loving marriage to his wife, Peggy, which was the powerful genesis for all of their other achievements. Before his death, they were looking forward to celebrating their 66th wedding anniversary later in June. General Burns is preceded in death by his parents and two of his brothers, Jimmy and Jack Burns. He is survived by his wife Peggy, his brother Edward, his four sons and their wives, Bill (Lisa), Jack (Anne), Bob (Vicky) and Mark (Magali), and tens of grandchildren and great grandchildren. A funeral mass was held in their cottage chapel at Cumberland Crossings and he will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery with a memorial to be held at that time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle, Rd., Carlisle, PA 17013.




Published by Carlisle Sentinel on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffman Funeral Home and Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My parents knew Gen. Burns from the time they were stationed together. I grew up hearing stories of Gen Burns and Peggy. In fact I was told that the rocking chair I had as a little girl was a gift from Gen and Mrs Burns. I just wanted to share what wonderful memories my parents had of the General and his wiy. My deepest sympathies Marika LeSieur Cevan (Van) and Ingrid LeSieur are my parents. My dad passed in 2014
Marika LeSieur
Other
March 15, 2022
Hi Peggy, My heart felt thanks to you and Bill. Our Husbands served together in Germany many years ago and Bill later helped Hal get promoted. Col Harold L Brown. Hal died July 12 2021 and is now in Arlington and will be with Bill again I am sure. May the Lord Bless you and your family !
Darlene Brown
November 18, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Bill's family. I learned of his death while at the Army Museum in October and Googled Bill, wanting to confirm that he fought in Vietnam and see if there was a mention of him in that section of the museum. I am the wife of Dan Rothman and we valued our friendship with Peggy and Bill. I would like to call and speak to Peggy and arrange a time for me to drive to Carlisle and visit, if this would not be upsetting to Peggy. With love- Nancy
Nancy Rothman
Friend
November 6, 2021
I often think about things MG Burns did for me.
CSM Ronald Owens (ret) US Army
October 18, 2021
Was in us army in germany with him
Charles gray
Work
July 22, 2021
Rest in Peace, General SGM, (RET) Robert Burns United States Army
R
Other
June 19, 2021
RIP Bill.
Frank Titus
Served In Military Together
June 19, 2021
I am so sad to hear of this news but so proud to have known such a great American and to have shared many delightful conversations with him at the Eclectic Club. Although Bill and I did not know one another at that time, we both served in Germany back in the Cold War days he in the Artillery and I in the Transportation Corps. News of his passing stimulates many memories from that time.
William Anderson
Friend
June 19, 2021
My sympathy goes out to the family. What a pleasure it was to know Bill and listen to all of his stories. Thank you for allowing me to be part of his life as a caregiver. God Bless
Naomi R Shughart
Work
June 18, 2021
